Holiday events this weekend in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and there are many events in West Tennessee this weekend to help ring in the holiday.

Saturday at 10 a.m., head to the fun-filled Humboldt Christmas on Main to enjoy a special showing of “The Grinch” and much more! There will be six showings at the children’s event: 10:00 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:00 p.m. & 1:15 p.m. Tickets are free, but reservations are required.

This weekend is huge for The Jackson Symphony, as they present two Christmas concerts at The Carl Perkins Civic Center. Saturday at 11:30 a.m. they will present the Family Christmas matinee concert. Then, at 7:30 p.m., they will present the Holiday Pops concert. The symphony is performing all the classic Christmas songs, with fun sing-along opportunities, and promises to be the perfect start to your holiday celebration.

Christmas on Main in Savannah is back this holiday season! Get ready for carriage rides, ice skating, arts & crafts, train rides, Christmas movies and more. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and local church and school performers will make an appearance each evening. The event takes place in historic downtown Savannah and carolers, cocoa and food vendors will be sure to help you enjoy the Christmas wonderland!

Sunday, enjoy a gospel brunch at the the 6th Annual LOLO Christmas Show. All proceeds go to benefit RIFA’s snack backpack program! The event will be held at Hub City Brewing and food will be provided by Rock’n Dough Pizza + Brewery. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., music will begin at 12:30 p.m., and a silent auction and raffle prize giveaways will be held during the show.

Lastly, what would a West Tennessee Christmas look like without all of the parades? There’s a variety that you can attend on Saturday! McKenzie is hosting their Big Jingle parade at 4 p.m. The Dyer Christmas parade and the Saltillo Christmas parade is at 5 p.m. Brownsville will have a “reverse Christmas parade” starting at 5:30 p.m. Bolivar’s Christmas parade at 6 p.m., and Kenton’s Christmas parade is at 6:30 p.m.

