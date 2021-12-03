Jackson City Council member Harvey Buchanan dies

JACKSON, Tenn. — A longtime Hub City civil rights leader, businessman and government leader has died.

Jackson City Council member Harvey Buchanan died Thursday night according to Mayor Scott Conger’s Facebook page.

Buchanan represented District 4 on the Jackson City Council for 26 years.

He worked with the Boys and Girls Club, and along with his brother, ran a service station on Lane Avenue before selling it and going to to work for the state.

Buchanan, a Jackson native, was a graduate of Jackson State Community College and Lane College.

He leaves a wife, two children and two grandchildren. Details on services are pending.

