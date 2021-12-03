WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to Alex Northcut

After more than three years reporting all things sports in West Tennessee, the WBBJ team is saying ‘goodbye’ to Alex Northcut.

Alex will be taking on a new opportunity in Sioux City, Iowa later this month, and he has a final message to share with his co-workers and our viewers:

To my friends at WBBJ, As most of you know, this Friday will be my final day working with you all here in Jackson. Over the past three years, I have learned valuable lessons in the field of journalism and have gained great experience for my career moving forward. While I am beyond grateful to have grown in my occupation, I am most thankful for the friendships I have made along the way. To every single member of the WBBJ team, thank you for welcoming in a young college kid who only knew how to get excited about a high school football highlight. It is because of each of you that I am able to continue pursuing a career as a sports anchor. I still have quite a ways to go and still so much to learn, but I will never forget the foundation that WBBJ provided for my path ahead. I will dearly miss the West TN area, however I am thrilled for this new adventure in Sioux City, IA. If you haven’t already, do me a favor and go check out a local sporting event when you get the chance. The athletes and coaches are incredible people, and I know they would love your support! Until we “talk some sports” again,

Alex Northcut

We are so proud of the work he has done at the station and he will be missed dearly. Good luck, Alex!