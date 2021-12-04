Big Jingle parade returns to the streets of Mckenzie

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Big Jingle Parade. The city of Mckenzie held their annual Christmas parade for the community and visitors.

“I’ve been a native of Mckenzie since 1979 and we come every year to the Christmas parade and enjoy downtown, seeing friends,” says Susie Cross.

The most wonderful time of the year is here and so is the yearly, Mckenzie Christmas parade.

“So this is kind of an annual thing that we love to do. We started our day with the Polar Express and got to see the reindeer and then my oldest daughter performed at the Park Theater and then we came out to enjoy the parade,”says Rachel Lovell.

This parade is a tradition for many and each year, attendees get to see their favorite floats, Christmas characters, and community leaders.

“I like the marching band, I like my sister and her ballerina group and my favorite part was Santa,” Scarlett Lovell says.

Santa did make an appearance at today’s parade, but for the first time ever, one of his reindeer were also in attendance.

“We had Romeo, the real live reindeer and just to see these little kids when they saw the live reindeer and his huge antlers that he had, it just really warms your heart,” says Mckenzie Mayor, Jill Holland.

Mayor Holland would like to invite everyone to their 2022 Mistletoe Christmas during the first weekend in December.