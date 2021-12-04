Jackson Symphony closes out their 2021 concert series

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony held their last concert of the 2021 season.

Holiday pops is the season-ender to the Jackson Symphony’s 2021 concert series.

The symphony performed all of your favorite holiday classics like jingle bells, silent night and more.

The audience got to sing along with the orchestra and also enjoy the classical sound of the symphony.

Tonight was also the first night that the Jackson Symphony Children’s choir performed.

“So many aspects of the Jackson Symphony are combined into this evening and for a lot of people this is really just their kick off for the holidays,” says Jackson Symphony Marketing Director, Elizabeth Stokes.