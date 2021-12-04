Jackson Symphony Hosts A Family Christmas

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony hosted a one-hour family matinee for fans and residents.

Anita Hamilton, President of the Symphony Lead believes that the orchestra brings the community together.

“We got the wonderful holiday pops. I don’t know if you can hear a little bit of music. It’s going on for the matinee as we speak and there are kids everywhere. We are sold out for the matinee,” said Hamilton.

She also said that the vibe of the Symphony is unlike any other and that is what makes the Jackson Symphony special.

“The symphony has a vibe all out in West TN, and brings the music to the wonderful kids. We had small kids playing today in the youth orchestra and that impacted people’s lives,” “You don’t want to miss it. We have a 100 person choir, we have the orchestra playing and the youth orchestra. We have this wonderful sweet shop which you’re going to hear about in a minute,” said Hamilton.

Leone Hefley, the Co-chair of the bake sale said anyone can get involved with the fundraising events such as this to support the orchestra and that this is one of the many ways to show your support.

She is over “The Sweet Shop” and says that they have multiple desserts to choose from.

“We got all kinds of bread, cookies, and popcorn and holiday kettle corn. We got anything really, just a full gamut of things,” said Hefley.

“This is one of our fundraisers for the year and it is put on by the league and anyone can join the league,” said Hefley.

“It’s a great way to support the orchestra and all of the money goes to the Jackson Symphony. This is our sixth year for the bake sale,” said Hefley.

The matinee was only for today but officials say that there are more events lined up for the month.