‘The Grinch’ visits Humboldt

Humboldt, Tenn. — Saturday, The City of Humboldt celebrated the holidays with The Grinch.

City official, Amanda Love set up a photography booth as well as a Christmas gift bag for the participants who came out.

“This year we’re doing the Grinch and it’s a lot of fun from the 2018 cartoon. So we obviously did a little dressing up and we got the Grinch behind me whose having fun stealing children’s candy and giving it back of course,” said Love.

The event was hosted at the Plaza-3 movie theater and the participants were also able to watch the movie, The Grinch.