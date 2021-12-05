Dr. OZ pulled off regional TV stations after he announces senate candidacy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – You can be a TV star. You can run for political office. But Dr. Oz is finding out you can’t do both at the same time.

TV stations in Philadelphia, Cleveland and New York City say they will pull Mehmet Oz’s show off the air – now that he’s running for the vacant Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

The stations are citing as their reason the “equal time” clause – which requires TV stations to allow political opponents access to air time in the same general area of the broadcast day.

Since Dr. Oz usually runs on weekday afternoons, the stations decided to drop the show so they wouldn’t have to provide air time for other candidates in that valuable slot.

To read more details on this story, click here.

For more news stories happening across the U.S., click here or download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.