FOP Cops and Kids event held

PARIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement and other organizations help to spread Christmas cheer.

According to a news release, the annual FOP Cops and Kids event was held in Paris this past weekend on Saturday, December 4.

The event invited 240 area underprivileged kids to come out and shop for Christmas presents with a shopping guide.

Each child was allowed to spend $75 on presents. The children were also presented with a goodie bag with fruit, breakfast and other treats.

The organizations involved with this fundraising project were both Paris Police Dept. and Henry County Sheriff’s Dept., Tennessee Highway Patrol, First Baptist Church, Henry County Rescue Squad, Henry County High School Criminal Justice & DECA Classes, and Henry County Schools Guidance Counselors.