Jackson bids farewell to Friendly Frank’s Flea Market

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson says goodbye to an old friend.

After 27 years, Friendly Frank’s Flea Market says goodbye. Vendors gathered to have a final blowout sale and to bid farewell to an old home.

Sunday was the final day to shop at Frank’s and people from all over the region came out to say there last goodbyes.

Owner Peggy Adams, expressed her thanks to the community.

“The community is, oh my word! I can’t even say how great Jackson and the surrounding community is. They have supported us through this whole COVID thing and the past 27 years. They are fabulous,” Adams said.

Adams says that she doesn’t know what’s next, but she’s excited about the future.