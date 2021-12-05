Jackson musician raises money to fight hunger for kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — One musician used the power of music to fight starvation.

RIFA teamed up with singer/songwriter and Grammy nominated LOLO to host a benefit concert here in Jackson.

The organization officials say that this concert is a huge help in impacting the lives of kids here in the Jackson community.

“This is LOLO, also known as Lauren Pritchard’s, annual benefit concert for RIFA Snack Backpack Program. This is something that she has been doing for the past six years to support the Snack Backpack Program at RIFA, which is sending weekend food home for elementary children in our community, said Executive Director RIFA, Lisa Tillman.

Tillman also believes that this program would not be possible without the support of Jackson residents.

“The community has always been really awesome about supporting the work of RIFA and investing in the mission of RIFA. So, I just want to say thank you to them and Merry Christmas,” Tillman said.

LOLO said that Jackson has always been her home and that she wanted to give back to the community that has always supported her.

“I wanted this show to be more than just some Christmas songs, where people can sing along. I wanted this show to have a larger purpose and meaning,” LOLO said.

When asked how the partnership with her and RIFA started, LOLO had this to say.

“I reached out to the RIFA people and said hey, if we raised a bunch of money, can we give it to you? They said “yeah, of course,” and so that was really how the partnership started. We’ve grown it from a couple hundred seats to a massive brunch,” LOLO said.

She says now that she’s a mom, it is more personal than ever.

“Especially now that I’m a mom, I feel even more passionate about it than I did last year and the year before. Because it just puts everything into a different perspective,” LOLO said.

The benefit concert raised 11,000 dollars and was sold out three weeks prior. RIFA officials say there will be more events in the future.