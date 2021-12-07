JPD: 1 killed in Jackson Street shooting on Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The fatal shooting a 31-year-old man is being investigated by Jackson police.

The department says that its officers responded to the call of a shooting on Jackson Street Sunday around 11:20 p.m.

Jackson police arrived to find a man, Jeffery Pirtle, suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive.

EMS arrived on the scene, but found that the victim had already died, police say.

JPD says a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police say the 16-year-old is charged with voluntary manslaughter, employing firearm during dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

