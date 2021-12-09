Mayor Conger names Jackson’s new Chief of Police

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is saying goodbye to one chief, and welcoming in another.

Jackson Police Department Chief Julian Wiser announced his retirement in November, and now Assistant Chief Thom Corley will be taking over the position next year.

Corley has been with JPD for 31 years, and is a lifelong resident of Jackson.

Mayor Scott Conger says he wanted to choose someone that knows the city and its people well.

“It is important for the men and women of the Jackson Police Department, as well as the citizens of Jackson, that we have a succession plan that removes uncertainty,” Mayor Conger said. “It is important that the leadership of the Jackson Police Department is someone that the men and women can rely on and trust.”

Corley started his career as a patrol officer and climbed the ranks, working in several departments as an investigator. He also was involved with the “Blue Initiative” program that Chief Wiser implemented.

Corley says as Chief, he wants to continue to put community needs first.

“We are going to keep the community focused in the forefront, and if we need to change gears to address certain things, we will do that,” Corley said.

Chief Wiser says he is excited for Corley to assume this new position, and knows that he is leaving the city in good hands.

“I can’t specifically take credit for anything that I accomplished, it was a team effort, so I am excited for Chief Corley and our department because they will continue to move forward,” Wiser said.

Corley says he is honored to be serving his community in this way.

“There are some fantastic men and women that serve this community with a servant’s heart everyday and every night,” Corley said. “It is going to be my honor to lead them in saving this city going forward.”

Corley will be sworn in as the new Chief of Police on January 3, 2022.

For more local news, click here.