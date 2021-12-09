Sen. Hagerty talks voting ‘no’ on vaccine mandate plan

JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Senate votes “no” on a Biden administration proposal.

Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty pushed back against the plan, which demands that all employers with 100 or more employees have their workers vaccinated or be subjected to weekly testing.

Senator Hagerty is worried that this may lead to a higher unemployment rate, and says the plan is unconstitutional.

“I’ve made that decision for myself, I looked at the date,” Hagerty said. “I talked to my doctor. I made the decision to get the vaccine. I encouraged Tennesseans to do that, but at the same time, I don’t think it’s the role of the government to supersede that relationship between a patient and a doctor, and as I said, an employer and employee.”

Senator Hagerty feels that every citizen should have the right to decide what they put in their body, and says this will affect everyone.

