Tiptonville tornado leaves broken buildings and hearts

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. —What was supposed to be a nice evening turned into a nightmare for some tourists and their families.

Friday’s storm did a lot of damage especially in Tiptonville.

The tornado left trees split apart and shambles of broken buildings, but also remnants of broken hearts.

Reelfoot Lake Cypress Point Resort was demolished and two tourists from Florida were reported dead and the other one missing.

Daughter of the missing man, Ashleigh Hall, took to Facebook for any information regarding the whereabouts of her father Jamie Hall.

Her family was staying in Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville, and it was swept away by a tornado.

Jamie Hall’s vehicle and parts of his clothes were recovered but his whereabouts are still unknown.

There is an active search party and state officials are also doing what they can to help the afflicted parties.

Governor Bill Lee says he promised to support those in need that were affected by the storm.

“Lives are changed forever and we saw that across our state today, it was a very difficult day,” Gov. Lee said.

While city leaders gathered to clean the debris, the family of Jamie Hall is hoping for his safe return.

Reelfoot Lake park officials and city officials were not available to speak.

Both the Salvation Army and American Red Cross are assisting those affected by the storm.

