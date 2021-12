JACKSON, Tenn. — A local class is hosting an open house on Thursday.

The culinary class at Liberty Technology Magnet High School will host its Holiday Open House, offering free food and giving guests a chance to talk with students and teachers.

The open house is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is located at 3470 Ridgecrest Road Extended in Jackson.

