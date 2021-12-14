Victim hospitalized after morning shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one with “serious injuries.”

According to JPD, officers were notified around 11 a.m. of a possible shooting near the 100 block of Lincoln Circle.

Authorities arrived on the scene and found a male victim suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

WBBJ staff were on scene and observed a heavy police presence in the neighborhood into the early afternoon.

JPD says based on the preliminary investigation, the incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.

No details on a possible suspect are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call JPD’s Criminal Investigation Divison at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-TIPS.

