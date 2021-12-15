Don’t be a victim of scams this holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI Memphis Field Office is wanting to help you avoid scams this holiday season.

The Field Office says you can avoid being a victim by:

Practicing cyber security hygiene by not clicking on suspicious links, and double-checking any company notification asking you to update a password.

Know who you are buying and selling from by double-checking URLs, researching the company, verifying, and avoiding those who act as authorized dealers or factory representatives.

Watching how you pay, such as never wiring money directly to a seller.

Check your transaction statements regularly if buying online frequently.

Monitor your shipping process.

And if you are already a victim of a scam? The FBI says you can make a report to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.

“According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), in 2020, Tennesseans lost over $40,191,616 due to a variety of scams,” said Douglas Korneski, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Memphis Field Office. “Remain vigilant and if you believe you have been the victim of a scam, report it to the FBI at IC3.gov.”

You can learn more here.

