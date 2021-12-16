Local educators learn how to improve education

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– Local teachers are discovering ways to improve education across West Tennessee.

“To go into the different communities across West Tennessee to learn what’s working and what’s not working, some of the needs of our industry partners,” said Charley Deal, Vice Chancellor of University Advancement for UT Martin.

UT Martin’s program, WestTeach, helps teachers learn and network with local leaders.

“It provides us an opportunity to get those teachers in front of industry leaders and community leaders so that they can better understand what’s taking place in the classroom is just a small part of what’s taking place in the community and the region as a whole,” said Deal.

This year, 15 teachers graduated from the five-month program and some say it’s important to have programs like WestTeach.

“This program I think has been really really good to get someone such as myself, a teacher, out of the classroom and into the community. It was a great opportunity to put us in contact with resources that we could lean on,” said Patrick Corbin, STEM Teacher in Henry County.

“Once you get out and see what’s available and hear others in other schools talk about what they’re doing and what’s available to them, you get new ideas, you learn the things that are important to them and you might be able to use in your own teaching in your school,” said Beth Glover, Reading Intervention Teacher in Gibson County.

For more information on the program or if you know of a teacher that would benefit from WestTeach, click here.