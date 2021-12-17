New ‘Spider-Man’ swinging towards record-breaking weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time since the pandemic began, the box office is booming.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossed $50 million in Thursday previews alone, a stunning start for a movie set to break pandemic records.

Sony Pictures’ “No Way Home” scored the third-largest preview total ever, trailing only those for “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Force Awakens.”

Previews once featured only late-night screenings, but they have steadily moved earlier in the day.

“No Way Home” began playing around 3 p.m. in 3,767 locations.

But there was no exaggerating the eye-popping total for the Marvel release.

“No Way Home” is on pace to be the first release of the pandemic to surpass $100 million.

It could go as high as $150 million.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the U.S., click here.