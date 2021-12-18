Jackson church fights hunger with mobile food drive

JACKSON, Tenn. —With the holidays upon us, one local church decided to give back to those in need.

Maranatha 7th Day Adventist Church hosted a food drive today in hopes of giving back to the community.

Church officials says with Christmas approaching fast, they at least want to make sure everyone has a good hot meal and food for the coming days.

The church says they focus on healthier options for the donations because they believe in a balanced meal.

Some of the items they were giving out included fruits, vegetables, and ground turkey.

“It makes me feel good, knowing that I’m helping someone that I know…that are in need of. It does a great deal to me,” said Zola Greer, Community Service Leader for the church.

To find out more information about how you can get involved contact Maranatha 7th Day Adventist Church for more information.