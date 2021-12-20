1 killed in fire on Brenda Lane in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Fire Department is investigating an overnight fatal fire.

The department responded to a fire at 74 Brenda Lane just before midnight on Sunday.

The single story brick house was on fire when the fire department arrived. Crews were still on the scene early Monday morning.

Half of the home was completely burned, the garage was destroyed, as well as the car that was inside.

Neighbors say they did not notice the fire until the next morning.

Fire Marshal, Lamar Childress says 39-year-old Melinda Jones was the only person killed in the fire.

He says the origin of the fire was in the car port area after Jones apparently rode around on a rim of one of the wheels on her car, and then parked in car port.

That’s when a fire started on the passenger side of her front wheel.

Investigators are still currently reviewing footage to determine the series of events.

Investigators are still currently reviewing footage to determine the series of events.

