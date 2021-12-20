Weakley County residents open ‘toy store’ for those affected by storms

DRESDEN, Tenn. — Weakley County residents brought Christmas to the community on Monday afternoon.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









Local organizations teamed up to create a Christmas Toy Store for those affected by last week’s storms.

Organizations raised enough money to buy over 400 toys for children of all ages.

They also had special guest appearances from Santa and Mrs. Clause, to the Grinch and Disney characters.

Along with toys, the store had necessities and food, and welcomed anyone who may need them.

“Everything that is donated here was donated for this event. To open up to everyone in the community, whether you’re a tornado victim or not. It’s open up to everybody,” said Sandra Taylor, President of Be the Village.

The toy store is completely free and everyone is encouraged to come shop.

The store is located at Fred’s in Dresden and will open starting at noon on Tuesday.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.