Man pleads guilty to multi-state pandemic relief fraud conspiracy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to file fraudulent applications for COVID-19 unemployment relief funds in multiple states using stolen Social Security numbers and other personal information.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Courtney Hilaire pleaded guilty Monday to multiple counts of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of device making equipment and other offenses.

Prosecutors say Hilaire and others used stolen Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and other personal identifying information when filing fraudulent applications for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, California, Florida, Nevada, and Tennessee.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the U.S., click here.