Carroll County residents continue to face trash pickup issues

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Carroll County is still facing trash pickup issues.

One resident says the situation is getting out of hand.

“I was extremely embarrassed at my Christmas party. As my guests arrived, every single person that came through my door commented on my garbage,” said Rikke Curtis, who lives in the county.

Curtis says she hasn’t had her trash picked up for weeks.

“Three weeks tomorrow. They have come periodically. No regular service has been offered, but they have come periodically,” Curtis said.

Plus, Curtis says she’s had to look for more things to store her trash in.

“I’ve been collecting it, and I’ve been sitting it at the end of the driveway. I’ve had to go to my barn down here and collect extra garbage cans,” Curtis said.

She says she has been offered solutions by the Carroll County Solid Waste Office, but it hasn’t been enough.

“They have offered us to take it to Huntingdon, but if I had to load up, I’d have to anchor it down,” Curtis said. “I’d have to go over 20 miles just to make sure that my garbage was taken care of.”

She also says Carroll County residents want to know how the Carroll County Solid Waste Office will fix this issue.

“What we want to know is what’s going on and how you’re going to solve it. Not that you’re just going to meet with the county mayor, and the meetings are not producing any solutions,” Curtis said,

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Carroll County mayor for comment regarding the trash pick up situation, but have not received a response.

