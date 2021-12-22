Hiller purchases over $10,500 in toys for kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical is doing its part to get toys to kids this Christmas.

Since Nov. 15, Hiller has been setting aside $50 from every tankless water heater sale to go to Toys for Tots.

So far, Hiller says it has bought over $10,500 in toys for kids.

“Shopping for toys to donate to Toys for Tots is something my family and I look forward to every year,” said Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Hiller. “We are so blessed to be able to give back to the community that has supported us so well for the past 30 years. For many families, the holidays can be a financially stressful time. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to alleviate some of that stress and to make sure that every child experiences the magic and joy of the Christmas season.”

As a bonus, it is offering a $250 gift card to customers who purchase one of the tankless water heaters.

Hiller says this promotion will continue to the end of the year.

This is the third year that Hiller has worked with Toys for Tots.

