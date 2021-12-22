Operation Warm Holidays sees rescue of 32 animals

MCEWEN, Tenn. — An effort dubbed “Operation Warm Holidays” has saved multiple animals from neglectful conditions in Humphrey’s County.

The Animal Rescue Corps says the animals were rescued from a home in Warner Branch, an unincorporated area of McEwen.

ARC says multiple dogs were found tied outside, some loose in the home, and many without access to food and water.

A kitten was found living in a cat carrier, and two puppies inside a small birdcage, ARC says.

ARC says a total of 27 dogs, two cats, one parrot, one rabbit, and one hamster were surrendered by the occupant.

The animals were suffering a from a variety of ailments, such as severe and painful dental disease, flystrike, fur loss, and more.

We had to work quickly to assemble the resources to be here today before these animals suffer one more freezing night and before one more litter of puppies is born in these conditions,” said Kim Rezac, ARC’s Director of Animal Welfare.

You can donate or volunteer with the ARC at animalrescuecorps.org.

