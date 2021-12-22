Ring in the New Year with First Day Hike at local parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee National Parks is inviting everyone to walk in the new year.

Tennessee State Parks says the First Day Hikes are made for everyone, regardless of age and ability, and will offer the chance to start a healthy year.

The hikes are set for parks across the state, including at Pinson Mounds, Natchez Trace, and more.

First Day Hikes are being held on Jan. 1, with a few also being set for Dec. 31 at certain parks.

You can find a park near you here.

This will be the first of the Tennessee State Park’s Signature Hikes for 2022.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.