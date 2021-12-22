Samburg faces uncertain future as crews clear debris

SAMBURG, Tenn. — If you drive through the Reelfoot Lake and Samburg area almost two weeks after it was struck by a tornado, you may see power lines still down and neighborhoods still trying to pick up the pieces.

1/7 Samburg

2/7 Samburg

3/7 Samburg

4/7 Samburg

5/7 Samburg



6/7 Samburg

7/7 Samburg













Through all of the damage, construction crews are working tirelessly everyday to clean up as much debris as quickly as possible.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Diamond Williams spoke to neighbors who say they’re still in disbelief that just not long ago, there were homes lined up all along the block.

Those same home owners now say they are not sure if the neighborhood will ever look the same again.

“No. Samburg will never be the same. No. I don’t think so. I don’t think it will ever be normal. Never. But maybe when they get the clean up done, people can start rebuilding if they have insurance. Or FEMA could help,” said Deborah Gilbert, who lives in Samburg.

Gilbert says that’s the problem. Most people in this neighborhood never had insurance on their homes.

And as crews work to tear most of them down, most likely they will not be rebuilt.

She says overall, the entire situation is heartbreaking and was not expected.

“It’s terrible. I had a house over here, a rental house that the wind just blew it right off the foundation,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert says now all her and her family can do is look towards a brighter tomorrow.

Neighbors say they are thankful crews are cleaning up the neighborhood in a timely manner.

“They’re doing a fantastic job with cleaning up and getting it done correctly. Separating, getting stuff done fast,” Gilbert said.

If you would like to donate to storm victims, you can contact your local American Red Cross.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.