City celebrates with 3rd Holiday Window Decoration ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — City of Jackson officials and local artists gathered to celebrate the holidays.

1/6

2/6

3/6 Best Business Winner of Best Business. Photo from the City of Jackson

4/6 Bicentennial Award Winner of the Bicentennial Award. Photo from the City of Jackson

5/6 Most Creative Winner of Most Creative. Photo from the City of Jackson



6/6











The third annual Holiday Window Decoration Award ceremony was held on Thursday.

Mayor Scott Conger announced the three winners and awarded them with a trophy and a certificate for their hard work and participation.

Jordan Alexander was awarded the trophy for Most Creative. The Resource Credit Union was awarded the Bicentennial Trophy.

And Peppermint Addie’s received the award for Best Business Decoration.

“So we’re celebrating the third annual Downtown Holiday Window Decoration. It’s something we started with our Public Art Initiative three years ago to just add some holiday cheer downtown and get business involved, artists involved, and you can just see the decorations throughout downtown. It kind of brings a festive environment to our downtown area,” Conger said.

Jackson City officials say anyone can participate, and there is no age limit or use of employment required to enter the competition.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.