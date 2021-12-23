Families visit with Santa in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several families made a stop to visit Santa before he leaves the Hub City.

Santa’s House has been in downtown Jackson across from the City Hall for several weeks, allowing everyone to take pictures and videos.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to one family that says they have been following Santa, but this was the first time they were able to meet him downtown.

“It’s exciting because it’s right in the heart of downtown Jackson. It’s always exciting when you can see this time of year, the house is back and all of the lights and everything is up and everything is decorated,” said Beth Parnell, who lives in Jackson.

The last day to visit Santa will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Then he leaves downtown Jackson to deliver gifts to boys and girls around the world.

