Christmas Holiday brings families to theaters

JACKSON, Tenn. — After spending the morning opening gifts, some families might make their way to the box office and concession stands to enjoy some entertainment on the big screen.

Places like restaurants, clothing and grocery stores are closed on Christmas day. Many families went to the one place where they can spend quality time together and be entertained.

“Just something to do, it’s about the only thing open in Jackson. Yeah, it’s like the only thing open today, nothing to do, feels like summer, but it’s Christmas,” says Dawson Sewell & Winston Permenter.

The movies are one of few places open on Christmas and movie-goers took the opportunity to see some of those newly released flicks.

“The new Spider Man, Yeah, I’m hoping if Tobey’s in there. I don’t know if it’s going to be confirmed yet but, you know, Tobey’s the goat,” says the two.

For some, it’s a Christmas tradition to go to the movies and for others, it’s a day to spend time with their loved ones.

“It was good, just hanging out with the family and my little brothers and stuff, opening gifts and the usual. Yeah, it was really good. I got to spend it with my fiance’s family and just spending time with people that matter,” says both Sewell & Permenter.