One man dead after local bank shooting

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — This morning at approximately 7 a.m., Bolivar police responded to a report of shots fired at the local branch of CB&S bank in Bolivar.

Upon arrival, officers found 33-year-old Laterrence Mykel Smith dead from a gunshot wound.

According to a news release from the city of Bolivar, Smith allegedly approached a vehicle that was leaving the bank’s ATM in a loud aggressive manner.

The occupant of the vehicle pulled a weapon and shot Smith, resulting in his death.

As of now, no charges have been filed.

The Bolivar police continue to investigate this matter.

