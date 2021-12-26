One man dead after local bank shooting

Jessica Davis,

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — This morning at approximately 7 a.m., Bolivar police responded to a report of shots fired at the local branch of CB&S bank in Bolivar.

Screen Shot 2021 12 26 At 101907 Pm

Upon arrival, officers found 33-year-old Laterrence Mykel Smith dead from a gunshot wound. 

According to a news release from the city of Bolivar, Smith allegedly approached a vehicle that was leaving the bank’s ATM in a loud aggressive manner. 

The occupant of the vehicle pulled a weapon and shot Smith, resulting in his death. 

As of now, no charges have been filed. 

The Bolivar police continue to investigate this matter. 

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness news on air and online as we keep you updated on this developing story.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts