438 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 438 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 19,454.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 10,833 (55.7%)

38301: 6,333 (32.5%)

38356: 374 (1.9%)

38391: 190 (1%)

38366: 388 (2%)

38343: 116 (0.6%)

38313: 428 (2.2%)

38392: 160 (0.8%)

38355: 51 (0.3%)

38362: 255 (1.3%)

38006: 9 (0.05%)

38302: 28 (0.1%)

38308: 34 (0.2%)

38378: 11 (0.1%)

38303: 12 (0.1%)

38340: 8 (0.05%)

Unknown: 224 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 5,661 (29.1%)

White: 8,237 (42.3%)

Asian: 80 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 380 (2%)

Other/Multiracial: 415 (2.1%)

Unspecified: 4,681 (24.1%)

Gender:

Female: 10,715 (55.1%)

Male: 8,513 (43.7%)

Unknown: 226 (1.2%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 18,263 (93.9%)

Not recovered: 83 (0.4%)

Better: 203 (1.1%)

Unknown: 588 (3%)

Deaths: 317 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 1,425 (7.3%)

11 – 20 years: 2,668 (13.7%)

21 – 30 years: 3,341 (17.2%)

31 – 40 years: 2,901 (14.9%)

41 – 50 years: 2,653 (13.6%)

51 – 60 years: 2,504 (12.9%)

61 – 70 years: 1,936 (10%)

71 – 80 years: 1,126 (5.8%)

80+: 631 (3.2%)

Unknown: 269 (1.4%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.