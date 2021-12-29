Kids get free admission to Discovery Park in January

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Kids are getting free access to Discovery Park of American in January.

The park says this comes from its partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living.

The park says their support was made in memory of one of its long-time board members.

“Bart White was a true servant of our community and a good friend to us all,” said Cindy Cox, administrator of Magnolia Place. “This year, we see this as a way we can honor Bart while helping even more young people have an opportunity to visit Discovery Park.”

Children 17 and younger will be able to enter Discovery Park of America for free in January.

