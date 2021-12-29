Stay ready: Shelters remain best protection from severe weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — With severe weather, sometimes there are no warning signs. The quickest way to react to a storm and take cover is to own a storm shelter.

“If you find yourself in the more rural areas far away from where the shelters are available, or you find that you have difficulty getting good service with your internet or your social media sites, it’s always a good idea to have one in your home,” said Stephanie Williams with the Jackson-Madison County Emergency Management Agency.

Local stores can provide shelters that are underground, in an interior room of your home, or in the corner of your garage.

Williams says a shelter could make a big difference in saving your life, during and after the storm.

“We have a program where you can register that shelter with us,” Williams said. “We make sure all the dispatches have it, and in the event of an emergency where your home has been damaged or destroyed, we know where it is in your home and how to get to you in the event that you’ve been affected by the storm.”

If you don’t have a storm shelter, there are still other options to take cover.

“If you find yourself in your home, you always go to the basement or the smallest interior room, away from windows in your home. If you find yourself traveling and you’re in your car, you should never try to outrun the storm. You should always try to get to the nearest shelter,” said Williams.

If you are from out of town or are not familiar with the nearest shelter, Williams says there are two options.

“First would be to just stay in your vehicle with your seat belt on, lower your head as low as you can below the window, and cover your head with your hands. Wait for the storm to pass. Or you could safely leave your vehicle. Then you could get into the lowest lying ditch and cover your head.”

Williams advises if there is a chance of severe weather to never fully depend on the siren system, and to keep hold of a weather radio and stay up to date with your social media and news channels.

“Long term Madison County residents are familiar with the amount of storms that we have in this area, and it’s always a good idea to go further to protect yourself.”

And check out this list of shelters with public access in the event of severe weather, provided by local EMA directors:

Carroll County Huntingdon Fire Department at the Public Safety Building

12740 Lexington Street, Huntingdon Carroll County Sheriff’s Office basement

200 Norandal Drive, Huntingdon Bethel University Library

105 Campus Drive, McKenzie

Hardin County City of Saltillo Community Center

8470 TN-69, Saltillo

Henderson County First Pentecostal Church basement

175 Natchez Trace Drive, Lexington

Madison County Saferoom at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport

308 Grady Montgomery Dr, Jackson

Gibson County Hawkins-Whitby Fema Community Safe Room

1101 Williamson St, Milan



