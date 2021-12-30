3 arrested for allegedly looting, City of Dresden says

DRESDEN, Tenn. — The City of Dresden says three people are have been arrested for allegedly looting businesses hit by the Dec. 10 tornado.

The city says two men were arrested on Thursday after allegedly being seen leaving Poppi’s Pizzeria with property that hadn’t been recovered since the tornado.

The city says adds that the police department arrested a woman allegedly involved with burglary/theft at the Kountry Korner, which also took place this week.

The city says items stolen from Kountry Korner include beer, tobacco products, tools and more.

The city says the police department is searching for additional suspects.

You can see more from the City of Dresden on Facebook.

