EMA director says prep for weekend storms is underway

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Storms could return to West Tennessee this weekend, and local emergency management agencies are preparing for any possible rescue.

“Well we’re doing our normal preparations, making sure that vehicles are fueled, the generators are fueled and running,” said Ricky Graves, the EMA Director for Gibson County.

Graves says they’re prepared for most storms, and this one isn’t different from any they’ve seen before.

“One of the big things that we do is try to make sure everybody realizes that it’s coming, and when it starts getting closer we’ll start monitoring radars,” Graves said. “You know, listen to it and have communities from what’s going all around us.”

One of the best things you can do to prepare for possible storms is to invest in a weather radio.

“We have sirens, but they’re not very effective. But if you’ve got an old weather radio, you’re going to be notified if something is in your area,” Graves said.

With the possibility of severe weather, local EMAs are also worried about possible flash flooding.

“If we did have some major flooding in the area, our city fire and our county fire are well prepared for water rescues,” said Jason Moore, the Jackson-Madison County EMA Director.

And remember, one of the best ways to stay safe during severe weather is with your own storm shelter. You can learn more here.

