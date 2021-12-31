‘So many memories’: Over 500 homes feared destroyed by fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire are beginning to get a look at the damage done.

Authorities say 500 homes were probably destroyed.

At least seven people were injured, but there have been no immediate reports of any deaths or missing people in the aftermath of the blazes that erupted outside Denver on Thursday.

The flames swept over drought-stricken neighborhoods with terrifying speed, propelled by gusts of up to 105 mph (169 kph).

