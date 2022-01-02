2 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Search teams are looking for two missing people in the snow-covered but still smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire, while people who barely escaped the flames sorted through what was left after the blaze.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that ripped through at least 9.4 square miles and left nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings destroyed in suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

It came unusually late in the year following an extremely dry fall and amid a winter nearly devoid of snow.

Authorities say the homes of the two missing people are still piles of hot debris covered in snow and very difficult to search.

To read more details on this story, click here.