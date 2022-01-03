Jackson-Madison County Library temporarily going curbside only

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is temporarily going curbside only.

The library says this change will begin Tuesday, Jan. 4 and will continue to Saturday, Jan. 8.

The news release from the library says this is due to staff quarantining.

The library says you can still make an appointment to use the computers for essential governmental services by calling (731) 425-8600.

Scheduled events in the Program Center will go on, but the only access will be from the Lafayette Street side.

As for the North Branch location, curbside will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.

