Sea of Blue held for Brownsville officer

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Brownsville Police Department honored one of their own.

1/4 Sea of Blue held for Sgt. Anthony "Tony" Rankin, with the Brownsville Police Department.

2/4 Sea of Blue held for Sgt. Anthony "Tony" Rankin, with the Brownsville Police Department.

3/4 Sea of Blue held for Sgt. Anthony "Tony" Rankin, with the Brownsville Police Department.

4/4 Sea of Blue held for Sgt. Anthony "Tony" Rankin, with the Brownsville Police Department.







The City of Brownsville and the police department held a Sea of Blue Monday night in honor of Sgt. Anthony “Tony” Rankin.

Rankin died on Dec. 28 after a two month-long battle with pancreatic cancer and liver failure.

He was 57-years-old.

The Sea of Blue started at the Haywood County Justice Complex, went down Main Street to the Highway 19 Bypass, and returned to the Justice Complex.

Rankin started his law enforcement career with the department in 1989, and he returned to the department in 2007.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.