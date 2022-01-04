Hundreds of drivers spend night on I-95 as snow, ice block roads

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says help is on the way to hundreds of motorists who spent a chilly night snowed in along on Interstate 95 after tractor-trailers lost control in the ice and snow and blocked traffic in Virginia.

The impasse shut down the U.S. East Coast’s main north-south highway for about 50 miles and stranded drivers in both directions, in some cases for more than 20 hours.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has been trying to take people off the roadway wherever they can be reached.

Meanwhile people have posted increasingly desperate messages on social media, saying they’re running out of food, fuel and water in temperatures below freezing.

