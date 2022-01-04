UT Martin’s 2022 spring semester to begin Jan. 13

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin says its spring semester is almost here.

UT Martin says in-person classes are set to begin Thursday, Jan. 13.

The university says classes will be held fully in-person in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville.

Having the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, as well as wearing masks, is encouraged by the school.

You can read the full news release and key dates for the semester here.

