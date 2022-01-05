Crime Stoppers to host 4th annual Law Enforcement Ball to raise funds

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local law enforcement will be wearing a different uniform this weekend.

Crime Stoppers will be hosting their 4th annual Law Enforcement Ball Saturday at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

The ball is held to raise money for rewards in their investigations, and to help cover the cost of certification for the officers.

Attendees can start arriving at 6 p.m. to socialize, and then enjoy live music starting at 7 p.m.

Lt. Mike Johnson with Crime Stoppers says this is a great way to have a good time and also mingle with the community.

“It is a good time for the officers of the City of Jackson and Madison County Sheriff’s Department to mingle together with citizens and enjoy a night of entertainment and fun,” Johnson said.

If you would like to attend the event, tickets are $100.

For more information on where you can find them, call Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

