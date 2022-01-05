Jackson Elks Lodge makes donations to area non-profits

WBBJ Staff,

JACKSON, Tenn.–Two organizations receive big donations.

The Jackson Elks Lodge presented RIFA and the West Tennessee Therapy and Learning Center with donations, Wednesday.
RIFA received a $2,000 Spotlight Grant.

The lodge also gave the Therapy and Learning Center $1,750 worth of gift cards from Sam’s Club and Walmart.

“We get the grants by membership donations and also corporate donations. Or you can even go on Amazon Smile and pick the Elks Lodge as your charity,” said Lori Nally, secretary of the Jackson Elks Lodge.

Leaders with the Elks Lodge say one of their main principles is to give back to the community.

