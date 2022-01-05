Madison County receives grant for body cameras

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been given a grant for body cameras.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says a federal grant of $160,000 will be used to buy 81 body cameras.

The release says cameras will distributed in three phases, with School Resource Officers first, then patrol officers, and lastly court services.

The sheriff’s office says the body cameras will work with the car video systems already being used.

