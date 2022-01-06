Dispute between between new organization, TVA continues

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new organization called the Jackson Sustainability Cooperative is trying to install solar panels in the Jackson area.

The JSC has petitioned the Tennessee Public Utility Commission to create a cooperative power supply entity and locate it in the territory of the Jackson Energy Authority.

The group’s mission is to build a solar and battery facility in Jackson and serve JEA customers directly.

The group plans to locate their panels near Roosevelt Parkway. However, the Tennessee Valley Authority is challenging the project’s legality.

“Our hope with this project is that they would want to do a solar project in Jackson and pick which TVA solution was best, but they did not choose to do that and they petitioned to become their own utility company, basically,” said Monte Cooper, Senior Vice President of the Electric Division for JEA.

TVA’s Public Information Officer Jim Hopson says nearly 60% of the energy JEA supplies is carbon-free, with additional clean energy on the way.

