Former state trooper & TBI agent to run for Madison Co. Sheriff

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new candidate is announcing his campaign for Madison County Sheriff.

Roger Wood says he will run in the the Republican primary on May 3, 2022.

With over 30 years of law enforcement experience, Wood says he has worked as a Tennessee State Trooper, a Special Agent for the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Criminal Investigation Division and a Special Agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“I have been fortunate to have been involved with many levels of investigations and worked alongside numerous law enforcement professionals from a variety of local, state and federal agencies,” Wood stated.

A Madison County native, Wood is a graduate of Jackson Christian School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Freed-Hardeman University.

