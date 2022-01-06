School Closings – 1/7/2022
The following schools will be closed on Friday, January 7 due to winter weather:
- Augustine School
- Bells City Schools
- Benton County Schools
- Bradford Special School District
- Carroll Academy
- Carroll County Schools
- Christ Classical Academy
- Crockett County Schools
- Dyersburg Schools
- Dyer County Schools
- East Union Children’s Corner
- Family Christian School
- Gibson County Special School District
- Haywood County Schools
- Henderson County Schools
- Jackson-Madison County Schools
- Lexington City Schools
- McNairy County Schools
- Milan Special School District
- St. Mary’s Catholic School
- Trenton Special School District
- Trinity Christian Academy
- Weakley County Schools
- West Carroll Special School District
- West Tennessee School for the Deaf
Stay with us on-air and online as more updates become available.