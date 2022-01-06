School Closings – 1/7/2022

WBBJ Staff,

The following schools will be closed on Friday, January 7 due to winter weather:

  • Augustine School
  • Bells City Schools
  • Benton County Schools
  • Bradford Special School District
  • Carroll Academy
  • Carroll County Schools
  • Christ Classical Academy
  • Crockett County Schools
  • Dyersburg Schools
  • Dyer County Schools
  • East Union Children’s Corner
  • Family Christian School
  • Gibson County Special School District
  • Haywood County Schools
  • Henderson County Schools
  • Jackson-Madison County Schools
  • Lexington City Schools
  • McNairy County Schools
  • Milan Special School District
  • St. Mary’s Catholic School
  • Trenton Special School District
  • Trinity Christian Academy
  • Weakley County Schools
  • West Carroll Special School District
  • West Tennessee School for the Deaf

Stay with us on-air and online as more updates become available.

